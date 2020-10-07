Advertisement

Two teens charged in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Bradenton

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(WMTV)
By Andrew Krietz
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WTSP) — Police arrested two 14-year-old males in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the area of Martin Luther King Avenue E. and 18th Street E., where 17-year-old Angel Villafranca was found dead inside his car, according to a news release.

They say he died from a gunshot wound.

Two teens later were identified as having been involved in the shooting. According to the Bradenton Police Department, several witnesses were interviewed, and video surveillance from the area was collected prior to the arrests.

Both were charged with second-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who might have additional information is asked to call Detective Patrick Mahoney at 941-932-9353. Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.

Copyright 2020 WTSP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

War Eagles continuing on-field consistency despite roster turnover, COVID-19 cancelations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Despite a near-complete roster overhaul and COVID-19 cancelations, the War Eagles have yet to drop a game in 2020.

News

GBI: 9-year-old stabbed to death in Tifton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 9-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Tifton on Tuesday morning.

News

Bar license suspensions lifted after summer crackdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
Nine alcohol license suspensions issued by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation between June 22 and Aug. 10 have been lifted, department spokesman Patrick Fargason said in an email Tuesday.

News

Suspect in Taco Bell attack ruled competent to stand trial

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Mia Williams is accused of dousing a Taco Bell employee with gasoline and setting her on fire.

Latest News

News

Another arrested in connection with murder in Jackson County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A second person has been charged in connection to a murder in Jackson County.

News

Group sues over plans to remove Confederate monument in Madison

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Edan Schultz
The Sons of Confederate Veterans and a handful of residents are suing the mayor and the Florida Secretary of State, trying to block the removal.

Crime

Valdosta police looking for fatal stabbing suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Officers arrived at the DejaVu nightclub around 2 a.m. after several 911 calls reported a man was stabbed and unresponsive.

Weather

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Delta, a major hurricane, made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning and aims for Louisiana.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 7, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 7, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 7, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 6, 2020.