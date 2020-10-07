Advertisement

Valdosta police looking for fatal stabbing suspect

The Valdosta Police Department now has warrants for Sanders' arrest on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says a man died after he was stabbed at the DejaVu nightclub early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the DejaVu nightclub around 2 a.m. after several 911 calls reported a man was stabbed and unresponsive, VPD says. Officers gave first aid to the victim, 30-year-old Artavious Allen, after discovering he had a stab wound in his upper torso, according to police.

Allen was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, the press release says.

VPD says its detectives learned Allen was in an argument with 35-year-old Bernard Sanders, Jr., inside the club, and it ended with Sanders stabbing Allen.

VPD now has warrants for Sanders' arrest on felony murder and aggravated assault charges. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, police say they don’t know where Sanders is, and they’re asking the public to help find him.

Police say if you see Sanders, don’t approach him and call 911 immediately.

“Our thoughts go out to Mr. Allen’s family during this time. We hope that someone comes forward with the whereabouts of Sanders, so he can be taken into custody and help us provide answers to Mr. Allen’s family,” says VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.

