War Eagles continuing on-field consistency despite roster turnover, COVID-19 cancelations

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) - To call Wakulla football a “factory” might be an understatement. But, despite the War Eagles' inclination to reload instead of rebuild, the sheer amount of newcomers is still staggering to coach Scott Klees.

“We had two guys on offense coming back, three on defense coming back and I’m real proud of the kids who have stepped up, done the extra film work, done the extra practice in order for us to compete against teams like Mosely, Thomas County Central and on and on," he said. "Our schedule’s been pretty brutal.”

Despite the plethora of fresh faces, Klees has had to do far more worrying about the other team’s roster than his own so far this year after having two schools cancel games due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The Lord’s blessed us where we have a majority of our team but, you know, it’s nerve-racking. You’re planning on Thursday and then you get a call saying the team’s not going to be able to come and you’re on the phone trying to dial and find some people,” he said.

Still, even on such short notice, Wakulla was able to make up at least one of those games with a cross-border showdown at home against Thomas County Central.

Klees says that, while the short notice isn’t ideal, it does show the best in many on his young squad.

“That’s where you find out the dedication of your team if they’re actually going to put those extra hours in on Wednesday or Thursday and you have to get ready for the game, but the majority of it is if you’re fundamentally sound, I don’t care what you do if you can block and tackle you’re going to be okay on Friday night.”

The War Eagles are off to a 3-0 start this year and are averaging 30 points on offense per game.

War Eagles continuing on-field consistency despite roster turnover, COVID-19 cancelations

