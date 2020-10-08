2021 five-star guard Bryce McGowens decommits from Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Bryce McGowens, the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 247Sports Composite Rankings, has decommitted from Florida State, sources tell 247Sports.

“I committed early in February so I want to make sure I make the right decision,” he told 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5 and 175-pound shooting guard out of Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College originally committed to Florida State over programs including Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia and Georgia Tech amongst others.

McGowens had an outstanding summer playing for the Team Thad program displaying his significant development over the past year. After playing with Thad at the On the Radar Hoops event in Spartanburg, McGowens made a major jump up the rankings landing in the top 30.

McGowens has always been a highly talented guard prospect but was in need of developing physically and he has made major strides in that area over the last year. He still is thin but is much stronger than he was a year ago and not only that but his athleticism has really taken off.

With his developing physical tools, skillset, shooting ability and ultimate upside, McGowens will now become one of the hottest available prospects in the 2021 class.

