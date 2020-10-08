Bay County to borrow additional $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County is still paying the price of Hurricane Michael nearly two years after the devastating storm.

This week, Bay County Commissioners approved borrowing an additional $50 million to pay for Hurricane Michael expenses.

The loan will come in the form of a bond from Truist Bank. This $50 million loan now brings the county’s total to about $300 million of borrowed money.

“I’m hopeful this is it, I’m hopeful. When you sign your name on the bottom of a $50 million bond it’s a little stressful so I’m hopeful this is the last time we have to borrow money,” Bay County Commissioner, Philip “Griff” Griffitts.

The money will be used for repairing infrastructure and major fire stations in the county.

