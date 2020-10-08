Advertisement

Cairo Christmas Parade and ‘Boo on Broad’ events canceled

A photo of Eastside Elementary School's float from the 2018 Cairo Christmas Parade. The float was the first place winner for Christmas Spirit.
A photo of Eastside Elementary School's float from the 2018 Cairo Christmas Parade. The float was the first place winner for Christmas Spirit.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The Cairo-Grady Chamber of Commerce says the Cairo Christmas Parade and Boo on Broad events are canceled.

The announcement was made in a video posted on the chamber’s Facebook page Wednesday.

Chamber staff says they struggled with the decision and are very sad one of the city’s biggest events is canceled.

In past years, businesses on Broad Street handed out treats to children during the Boo on Broad event. Normally, it attracted hundreds of people. It’s been a long tradition in the city, and it was officially dubbed “Boo on Broad” in 2013.

In its place, the Roddenberry Memorial Library is planning a “trunk or treat” event, staff say.

The 2020 edition of the Cairo Christmas Parade would have been the 73rd year for the event. Previously, the parade kicked off on the first Thursday in December at 7 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce. The parade would continue down Broad Street, ending at First Methodist Church.

Each year, it included marching bands, beauty queens, horses, dozens of decorated floats, honored guest and of course, Santa Claus.

The chamber says it is planning another event in place of the parade. Things are still in the works as staff figure out something for people to do, according to the Facebook video.

“We all have to understand this is where we’re at. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic unfortunately,” the video says.

You can watch the full video announcement below or at this link.

