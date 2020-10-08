Advertisement

Florida’s COVID-19 death toll tops 15,000

The State’s Emergency Operations Center is back open after being forced to close for several days for cleaning after at least a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) - Florida’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed more than 15,000 as the state detected more than 2,500 new virus cases.

Health officials have tallied 139 new deaths, while 2,128 patients are being treated in Florida hospitals for COVID-19, a slight decrease from Tuesday’s figures.

Local governments and school districts carried on with reopening plans. Miami public schools continued to welcome children for physical instruction on Wednesday after more than a month of virtual learning.

