Advertisement

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

A fly lands on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
A fly lands on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.(Justin Sullivan/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They were no match for the night’s most talked-about intruder — a fly that briefly buzzed around the stage before landing and staying on Mike Pence’s head.

The incident went unmentioned onstage, with the Republican vice president and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris continuing to focus on the discussion of systemic racism in the justice system.

But as the insect took up residence on Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate — and intense. It easily created more, well, buzz than nearly anything else that occurred.

“That’s not on your TV. It’s on his head,” tweeted MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “The fly knows,” tweeted author Stephen King. Others joked about the creature perhaps getting stuck in hair spray — or possibly now being a prime candidate for coronavirus testing.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden immediately got in on the act, tweeting a photo of himself clutching an orange flyswatter under the heading “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.” Moments later, he tweeted again, this time highlighting “Flywillvote.com,” which took users to a website set up for his campaign to help supporters make plans to vote.

Pence had spent much of the night shaking his head in response to Harris' answers. But the vice president didn’t appear to notice the fly’s arrival. Despite his talking and normal body movements, the hot stage lights and those virus-fighting barriers, the fly was unperturbed. It finally flew away on its own.

Wednesday night’s visitor wasn’t the first fly to take center stage at a presidential debate. In 2016, one briefly landed between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s eyes during a town hall-style debate with now-President Donald Trump. Clinton didn’t flinch.

President Barack Obama, however, took action when confronted with an airborne distraction during the taping of a television interview in 2009. Obama stopped speaking to swat at a buzzing fly and tell it to “get out of here.” As interviewer John Harwood quipped, “That’s the most persistent fly I’ve ever seen,” Obama concentrated on its path and swatted it dead.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Timberwolves notch senior night victory

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Chiles High School defeated the Maclay School on senior night Wednesday in straight sets.

News

‘It’s a tough thing’: How bars are navigating re-opening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Alcohol is once again flowing after the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation lifted nine suspensions on bars, which were forced to close this summer.

News

Tifton family, community left heartbroken after fatal stabbing of nine-year-old

Updated: 7 hours ago
The fatal incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

News

Local utility companies trying to assist residents during tough times

Updated: 7 hours ago
City of Tallahassee utilities are urging residents to reach out to them or a non-profit before they get behind.

Latest News

News

Bobby Bowden remains in hospital for treatment of COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
Florida State University legend Bobby Bowden remains in the hospital Wednesday for treatment of COVID-19.

Weather

Hurricane Delta aims for the Louisiana coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Delta, a major hurricane, made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning and aims for Louisiana.

News

Tifton family, community left heartbroken after fatal stabbing of nine-year-old

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
A nine-year-old girl in Tifton was found stabbed to death in her home, and the community is coming together in support as her killer remains on the loose.

Politics

Leon County political parties preview Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate.

FHSAA

St. John Paul II aiming to continue dominance on both sides of ball

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Coming into the season, JPII had not won consecutive games since winning four straight from October 13 to November 3 in 2017.

GHSA

Valdosta backup QB Jones likely to start Winnersville Classic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta Head Football Coach Rush Propst says Amari Jones is likey to be the Wildcats starting quarterback for the 2020 edition of the Winnersville Classic.