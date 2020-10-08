Advertisement

Georgia elementary school to be renamed for Michelle Obama

In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.(Democratic National Convention via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia school board will seek permission to rename an elementary school for former first lady Michelle Obama.

News outlets report the Clayton County Board of Education voted 7-2 Monday to rename South Clayton Elementary School to Michelle Obama STEM Elementary School.

Obama was selected over former U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

Two dissenting board members voted in favor of naming the school in honor of Lewis. The board’s chairwoman said the district must now reach an agreement with Obama.

If she declines, leaders will seek permission to name the school after Lewis. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Obama’s great-great-great-grandmother was enslaved on a farm in northeastern Clayton.

