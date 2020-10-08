GHSA denies Valdosta quarterback request of eligibility reinstatement

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Jake Garcia, the five-star quarterback who transferred from California to Valdosta to play football, was denied his request for reinstatement of his eligibility, according to Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason.

Garcia and the school made the request after they felt they had new evidence to support that Garcia made a legal transfer when he moved across the country, Cason said.

Cason added the decision was handed down on Wednesday and he is not sure if the school and player will seek a hardship appeal.

Garcia was initially ruled ineligible on September 29, after question arose regarding his move to Georgia after the family did a sit-down interview with ESPN. In the interview, Garcia’s dad said the couple legally separated to meet the GHSA transfer rule requirements.

With the decision, all signs point to backup quarterback Amari Jones starting the Winnersville Classic against Lowndes on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.