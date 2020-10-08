Godby selects Andonte Gennie as boys’ basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Andonte Gennie will be the next boys' basketball coach at Amos P. Godby High School, according to athletic director Teresa Gunter.

Gennie is a Cougar alum and has prior coaching experience winning a championship at Crossroad Academy Charter School, according to Gunter.

Gunter added the offer was made and accepted. The only hold up is Gennie being hired in the Leon County School System, but this is not expected to be a major hurdle.

At this time, his position outside of coaching at the school is unclear.

“We feel he’s going to be great to continue the strength of our program,” Gunter said. “He interviewed really well, his experience, he’s been in the system. He’s played at the next level, meaning collegiately. He’s also played overseas. He has the coaching experience with young males which really made him stand out.”

The athletic director said Gennie was chosen over four other candidates.

The first date of practice is Nov. 2.

Gennie replaces Andy Colville, who led the program for 13 years and the Class 4A state championship in 2015 with 31-0 record.

