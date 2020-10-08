‘It’s a tough thing’: How bars are navigating re-opening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Alcohol is once again flowing after the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation lifted nine suspensions on bars, which were forced to close this summer.

Among the list is Bajas Nightclub and Pockets Pool and Pub in Tallahassee.

The move comes roughly one week and a half after bars and restaurants across the state were allowed to fully reopen. The move caused a mixed reaction, some concerned with crowds and COVID-19.

But for those in the food and drink industry, the past couple of months have been a whirlwind.

Tallahassee’s Over Under opened in February, only to be met with a COVID-19 shutdown a month later. Since then, they have had to get new licensing, reopened and then were shut down again.

Now, they are trying to do everything they can to see more customers walk through their doors.

“We just want to be here and be a place people can go, and forget 2020," Bob Arbuthnot, an operating partner at Over Under, said.

Arbuthnot hoped that a fully re-opened bar would mean a quick return to a packed house, “We have not seen a huge increase in business, and we thought we would see a drop with more places to go with people going there.”

Performance bars like The Moon are also feeling COVID’s claws.

Scott Carswell, a President at Moon Management INC, which has been closed since this week, said, “The math is pretty simple, it is all out and nothing in. We have not had any revenue for 33 weeks.”

The venue will be hosting its first event since March this Friday. While Over Under has been steady, others are not as fortunate.

Arbuthnot shares, "We all kind of scratch our heads and think about the future, and these are people that I have been good friends with over the last seven years. And it is a little disheartening to see that look in their eyes of, they just don’t know.”

Meanwhile, other establishments, like Bajas Nightclub which was forced to close back in July after violating executive orders, are once again trying to find their feet.

Arbuthnot shares that operating during this time, has been a struggle, “It is a tough thing you think about it a lot of times when you go to bed and go home. Yea you are happy that you did some business but by the same token, you hope that nobody was exposed or nobody got sick because of what you are doing.”

The State’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation lifted nine suspensions Wednesday. Secretary Halsey Beshears tells WCTV that all of the businesses that were previously suspended, have fulfilled their agreements and are now just trying to find their way, along with the rest of the state.

The Owner of Bajas issued a statement saying:

“Bajas is operating under guidance from the Governor and Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, under the Florida Phase III reopening plan. We offer a world class nightlife experience where patrons can responsibly enjoy live music and entertainment.” said Simon Dag, owner of Bajas Beachclub.

While COVID-19 guidelines still remain in place for some, owners like Carswell are now trying to figure out what is next, “As I look forward to the next year, I think we are going to be focusing more on our performance arts type roots as opposed to our dance club roots, which were exciting and were grand, but I don’t think that is where our future is. Certainly not now.”

The Moon can normally sit 1,600 people, but they are taking precautions and are slowly allowing only 200 for their first event on Friday.

Bob at Over Under says they will continue to keep safety at the forefront, and just hope that slowly things will return to a new normal.

