Leon County political parties preview Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate.

The 2020 presidential election is less than four weeks away and the stakes are high.

Local political parties in Leon County hope each candidate will speak about their campaign’s view of moving the country forward, and outline policies they want to achieve.

On Wednesday, a new Biden/Harris campaign headquarters opened in Tallahassee, where volunteers handed out campaign signs and supplies.

There, Florida Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, and other Florida Democrats spoke on the importance of the upcoming election and the VP debate.

WCTV also reached out to Leon County Republican Chair, Evan Power, who says campaigning for the President and other Republican candidates is going great.

Power says he hopes to hear Vice President Pence focus on the economy, while Fried wants to hear how the democratic campaign will unite the country, and manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think what we’ll see is the Vice President point out the liberal far extreme agenda of Kamala Harris with open borders, wanting to get rid of private health insurance, wanting to allow taxpayers to fund illegal immigrant’s healthcare,” said Power.

“What does the country look like? What plans are going to be in place to really lead as far as getting us through the pandemic. We know the current vice president was in charge of the task force and so seeing the disaster and the comparison between their two plans and how we can lead us through this,” said Commissioner Fried.

Both sides say there is a lot of interest in the upcoming election and they expect voter turnout to be higher than in 2016.

The vice presidential debate begins at 9 p.m. You can watch the debate on WCTV.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.