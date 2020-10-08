Advertisement

More sentencings in ‘massive’ Georgia, Florida meth ring

(KGWN)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WCTV) - Two Moultrie men are now on their way to federal prison for their part in what the feds call a “massive, multi-state” meth ring.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Willie Clayton, who goes by the nicknames “Pimp” and “Pootsie,” was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison and Kurt Jones was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

They are just two of the 35 people arrested in this case and the latest of dozens to be sentenced in an investigation that dates back to 2016.

Federal drug agents say the group distributed nearly four pounds of meth a week to customers in Georgia, Florida and other southern states.

“I can’t underscore enough the impressive coordination demonstrated by numerous law enforcement partners engaged in investigating and ultimately bringing down a major methamphetamine distribution ring which was trafficking massive amounts of this deadly drug across Georgia and the southeast,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler of the Middle District of Georgia.

The U.S Attorney’s Office said previously that some of the transactions occurred in Atlanta, Georgia, and parts of Florida, including at the Georgia-Florida line.

While most of the defendants and accused ring leader Borris Fuller are from Moultrie, defendants from Tallahassee, Bristol and Lake City are among those already sentenced in this case.

