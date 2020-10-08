Advertisement

Registration decision expected soon

(WHSV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - After a two and a half-hour telephone hearing Thursday morning, the question of whether Florida should extend its voter registration is in the hands of a federal judge.

The judge is weighing whether an extension will cause more harm than good in the long run.

Statistics provided by the state comparing final day registrations in 2018 against this year suggest 21,722 more people might have registered if the system hadn’t crashed.

“The state agrees with Judge Walker on the record that the state received fewer numbers that would have otherwise been expected, even after re-opening it back up again,” said Senior Attorney for the Advancement Project Jorge Vasquez.

Voting groups suing the state had wanted another full day of registration, with a day to get ready.

“And to make sure there is enough opportunity to at least get on the radio, provide campaign ads, things like that to let the community know what their rights are,” said Vasquez.

Judge Mark Walker pointed out the state announced at noon Tuesday it was resuming registrations immediately, then asked why it wasn’t announced at noon and opened at 5 p.m. till midnight, the same hours it was down.

“Certainly we know that the portals, for the most part, were down between five to midnight,” said Vasquez.

In the state’s larger counties, steady streams of voters are delivering their mail ballots.

Those votes are already being counted.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says his office has never been this busy so far from election day.

“No. Just plain old no. This is good,” said Earley.

Earley and Okaloosa’s election supervisor Paul Lux both filed affidavits warning if registration were reopened would overload their already busy offices and confuse voters.

Judge Walker is expected to rule Thursday afternoon or evening.

He said he would not entertain a stay, opening the way for whoever loses to immediately file an appeal.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

DEO recoups unemployment checks, Democrats propose reforms

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it wrongly or overpaid unemployment benefits to Floridians and is now attempting to recoup the money.

Seminoles

2021 five-star guard Bryce McGowens decommits from Florida State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Branham
Bryce McGowens, the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 247Sports Composite Rankings, has decommitted from Florida State, sources tell 247Sports.

News

Art project, public restroom, history trail coming to Capital Cascades Trail

Updated: 2 hours ago
FAMU Way, the Capital Cascades Trail and the Railroad Square District are getting some major upgrades from the Intergovernmental Blueprint Agency

News

Thomasville sporting center to hold grand opening Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey | WALB News
A brand new sporting center in Thomasville is gearing up for its grand opening on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Georgia elementary school to be renamed for Michelle Obama

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Obama’s great-great-great-grandmother was enslaved on a farm in northeastern Clayton.

Crime

More sentencings in ‘massive’ Georgia, Florida meth ring

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Two more people were sent to prison this week in a meth ring that crossed the Georgia-Florida border.

News

UPDATE: Reward offered in fatal stabbing of 9-year-old in Tifton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
TPD says two local businesses contributed money for the reward.

News

Cairo Christmas Parade and ‘Boo on Broad’ events canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The Cairo-Grady Chamber of Commerce says it is exploring options for an event in place of the Christmas parade.

News

Thomasville City Council selects city attorney for first time

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Previously, the city manager was the one responsible for picking a city attorney.

News

Leon County political parties preview Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
The 2020 presidential election is less than four weeks away and the stakes are high.