Salted Caramel Pots de Creme

Chef Levi from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.
By Chef Levi, Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

Divided 1 oz milk chocolate morsels

6 large eggs separated for yolks only Aluminum foil Plastic wrap

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine sugar and water in 4-quart saucepot and heat on medium. Cook and stir sugar 10–12 minutes, swirling pan as needed, until caramelized and amber color. Remove from heat.

2. Meanwhile, combine cream, milk, vanilla, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small saucepot on medium; bring to a simmer 1 minute. Slowly add cream mixture to pan with caramelized sugar (it will bubble and double in volume), stirring until blended. Add chocolate and stir until melted.

3. Place yolks in medium bowl; whisk cream caramel mixture slowly into eggs. Strain egg mixture and divide evenly between 6 (6-oz) ramekins.

4. Set ramekins in large baking dish; add enough warm water to baking dish to reach halfway up sides of ramekins. Cover baking dish with foil and bake 35–40 minutes, until edges are set, and center has a slight jiggle. Remove ramekins from water and let stand 30 minutes. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and chill 2 hours (or overnight). Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve.

