St. John Paul II aiming to continue dominance on both sides of ball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After opening the season with a 50-point loss to Lakeland Chrstian, the St. John Paul II Panthers have strung together a pair of impressive wins as JPII aims for their third straight victory this week.

Coming into the season, JPII had not won consecutive games since winning four straight from October 13 to November 3 in 2017.

Over their last two games, the Panthers have looked stout on both sides of the ball, outscoring North Bay Haven and Rocky Bayou Christian by a combined 107-0.

Despite the dominance of both sides of the ball, quarterback Tremaine Hughes Jr. says head coach Ed Hill has been trying to keep the team level headed.

“Just making sure that we are staying consistent and not letting this win get to our head,” Hughes said. “We need to make sure that we are staying humble and remembering how much hard work it takes to get a win like that.”

JPII travels to Maclay on Friday night.

