Thomasville City Council selects city attorney for first time

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville City Council has appointed Timothy Sanders as its city attorney, according to a press release.

The city says a recently approved amendment gave the council the power to select the city attorney. Previously, the city manager was the one responsible for picking a city attorney.

Mayor Greg Hobbs says Sanders is a worthy candidate for the job.

“Tim Sanders has served the City and the Council with exceptional professionalism, competence, and dedication to doing what is best for the citizens of Thomasville,” says Hobbs. “The desire of the Council to amend the Charter was not a reflection on the performance of Mr. Sanders. Rather, it was made in order to better align with best practices of other municipalities while also maintaining consistency with the legal compliance of the City and the Council.”

Sanders has served as a partner at Alexander & Vann, LLP since 2009, the release says. He earned his law and bachelor’s degrees from Mercer University, according to the release. Sanders is a member of the Thomas County Bar Association and the State Bar of Georgia.

Sanders says he’s excited to continue his role as city attorney.

“I very much appreciate the Council’s consideration, as well as the opportunity to continue to be of service to the City,” says Sanders.

City Manager Alan Carson says allowing the city council to hire the city attorney is better aligned with nationwide standards.

“The majority of city charters tasks city councils with the provision of hiring a City Attorney,” says Carson. “I’m pleased the Council has reaffirmed the appointment of Tim as City Attorney. He is a great adviser for the City and Council, and his expertise in local government, corporate and business law, and mergers and acquisitions allow him to provide us with diverse advisement. He is a professional in all matters and is dedicated to the City and its citizens.”

You can see the ordinance and amended city charter at Thomasville.org.

