Thomasville sporting center to hold grand opening Thursday

After two years since its groundbreaking, The Ranges at Oakfield is complete.
After two years since its groundbreaking, The Ranges at Oakfield is complete.
By Niah Humphrey | WALB News
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new sporting center in Thomasville is gearing up for its grand opening on Thursday.

Public Works Superintendent Jay Knight said the range holds many things, making it unique from others like it.

“We are a completely-covered pavilion facility, so you can come out, rain or shine and use the facilities, as long as it’s not lightning. We also offer a 20-person rifle range. It’s completely digital,” said Knight.

Excited to bring this sporting center to Thomas County, Knight said everyone seems to really like this new way of recreational shooting.

Not only is it more convenient, but this digital way of shooting is also much safer.

“People have really enjoyed coming out, using the range. It’s gone really well. We are up to about 350 members now,” said Knight.

Two months of a soft opening is coming to a close Thursday for the grand opening.

The past couple of months have been full of events like date and ladies' nights, trainings and multiple competitions.

Knight said people are already coming from cities outside of South Georgia.

“We had our date night and we had a couple flew in from Jacksonville to come to it, St. Pete, Tampa, Atlanta, North Carolina,” said Knight.

Though some are coming from out of town, Knight said there are many people in town enthusiastic about shooting, which was their main drive.

“To get people that don’t shoot to come on out and enjoy it with us, it’s been ecstatic for us as Thomas County to hold this and get this facility up and going,” said Knight.

The grand opening will take place Thursday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

