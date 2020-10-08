Advertisement

Tifton family, community left heartbroken after fatal stabbing of nine-year-old

Alazia's mother, Tegina Brown, gathered outside her apartment Wednesday with close friends and family while the GBI continued its investigation inside the unit.
Alazia's mother, Tegina Brown, gathered outside her apartment Wednesday with close friends and family while the GBI continued its investigation inside the unit.(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A nine-year-old girl in Tifton was found stabbed to death in her home and the community is coming together in support as her killer is still on the loose.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations were still on the scene Wednesday looking for answers as the family of nine-year-old Alazia Johnson held a Wednesday night candlelight vigil.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Johnson’s mother, Tegina Brown, is a single mom of three who says she was working overnight at a local nursing home.

“I came home and just found my baby,” she said.

Johnson, who was known as Ally, was Brown’s oldest child and her only daughter.

“All I know is some monster took my princess from me and I can’t get her back," she said.

The Tift County community is outraged.

“I’ve been here for almost seven years and I have never heard of something like this happening,” said Amy Pina, a Tifton resident, through tears.

“If the baby trusted this person, it had to be somebody in the neighborhood,” said Myaa Starr, a close family friend.

Amy Green, with the Tifton Housing Authority, says surveillance cameras were rolling at the time.

“Housing Authority does have cameras on the properties and the cameras were working,” Green said. “The Tifton Housing Authority is working with local and state law enforcement.”

“Her laugh is so funny,” said eight-year-old Harmonni Dixon says Ally was her best friend. “I miss her.”

Ally’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy; those results are pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. In less than 24 hours, nearly $10,000 were raised. If you’d like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hurricane Delta aims for the Louisiana coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Delta, a major hurricane, made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning and aims for Louisiana.

Politics

Leon County political parties preview Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate.

FHSAA

St. John Paul II aiming to continue dominance on both sides of ball

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Coming into the season, JPII had not won consecutive games since winning four straight from October 13 to November 3 in 2017.

GHSA

Valdosta backup QB Jones likely to start Winnersville Classic

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta Head Football Coach Rush Propst says Amari Jones is likey to be the Wildcats starting quarterback for the 2020 edition of the Winnersville Classic.

Latest News

GHSA

GHSA denies Valdosta quarterback request of eligibility reinstatement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta quarterback Jake Garcia was denied his request for reinstatement of his eligibility, according to Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason.

News

Bobby Bowden remains in hospital for treatment of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Wednesday afternoon, a friend close to the Bowden family said he was still in the hospital, but was believed to be feeling okay.

News

Flamingo returns to St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to a post from the St. Marks and St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuges page, Pinky was seen actively feeding in the Mounds Pool Tuesday morning.

News

Local utility companies trying to assist residents during tough times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
City of Tallahassee utilities are urging residents to reach out to them or a non-profit before they get behind.

Weather

Explainer: What is the MJO?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Madden-Julian Oscillation is a phenomena that originates in Indian Ocean, but can have impacts on some of the Big Bend and South Georgia weather.

News

Flamingo returns to St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to a post from the St. Marks and St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuges page, Pinky was seen actively feeding in the Mounds Pool Tuesday morning.