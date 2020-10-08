Tifton family, community left heartbroken after fatal stabbing of nine-year-old

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A nine-year-old girl in Tifton was found stabbed to death in her home and the community is coming together in support as her killer is still on the loose.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations were still on the scene Wednesday looking for answers as the family of nine-year-old Alazia Johnson held a Wednesday night candlelight vigil.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Johnson’s mother, Tegina Brown, is a single mom of three who says she was working overnight at a local nursing home.

“I came home and just found my baby,” she said.

Johnson, who was known as Ally, was Brown’s oldest child and her only daughter.

“All I know is some monster took my princess from me and I can’t get her back," she said.

The Tift County community is outraged.

“I’ve been here for almost seven years and I have never heard of something like this happening,” said Amy Pina, a Tifton resident, through tears.

“If the baby trusted this person, it had to be somebody in the neighborhood,” said Myaa Starr, a close family friend.

Amy Green, with the Tifton Housing Authority, says surveillance cameras were rolling at the time.

“Housing Authority does have cameras on the properties and the cameras were working,” Green said. “The Tifton Housing Authority is working with local and state law enforcement.”

“Her laugh is so funny,” said eight-year-old Harmonni Dixon says Ally was her best friend. “I miss her.”

Ally’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy; those results are pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. In less than 24 hours, nearly $10,000 were raised. If you’d like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.