Advertisement

UPDATE: Reward offered in fatal stabbing of 9-year-old in Tifton

Alazia Johnson (right) does a TikTok dance with her friend, Harmonii Dixon (left).
Alazia Johnson (right) does a TikTok dance with her friend, Harmonii Dixon (left).(Harmonii Dixon)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) - The Tifton Police Department says it is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for killing 9-year-old Alazia Johnson.

TPD says two local businesses contributed money for the reward.

The fatal stabbing happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Peterson Apartments, police say.

WCTV spoke to Alazia’s family and friends as they held a candlelight vigil in her honor Wednesday.

TPD Chief Steve Hyman says his officers are working hard to solve this crime.

“I understand that the community is mourning and is concerned that we have someone amongst us that would do this to one of our children,” Hyman says. “I have full confidence in the detectives and agents working in this case. I ask that anyone holding information that could bring an end to this to pleas come forward. We will keep the community informed as we get more information that can be released.”

If you have any information about this case, reach out to the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS or leave a message with TPD Detective Chad Wentworth at 229-382-3132.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia elementary school to be renamed for Michelle Obama

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Obama’s great-great-great-grandmother was enslaved on a farm in northeastern Clayton.

Crime

More sentencings in ‘massive’ Georgia, Florida meth ring

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Two more people were sent to prison this week in a meth ring that crossed the Georgia-Florida border.

News

Cairo Christmas Parade and ‘Boo on Broad’ events canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The Cairo-Grady Chamber of Commerce says it is exploring options for an event in place of the Christmas parade.

News

Thomasville City Council selects city attorney for first time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Previously, the city manager was the one responsible for picking a city attorney.

Latest News

News

Leon County political parties preview Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 2020 presidential election is less than four weeks away and the stakes are high.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 8, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What's Brewing? Oct. 8, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 8, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 7, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 8, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 8, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

News

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The incident went unmentioned onstage, with the Republican vice president and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris continuing to focus on the discussion of systemic racism in the justice system.