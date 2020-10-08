UPDATE: Reward offered in fatal stabbing of 9-year-old in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) - The Tifton Police Department says it is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for killing 9-year-old Alazia Johnson.

TPD says two local businesses contributed money for the reward.

The fatal stabbing happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Peterson Apartments, police say.

WCTV spoke to Alazia’s family and friends as they held a candlelight vigil in her honor Wednesday.

TPD Chief Steve Hyman says his officers are working hard to solve this crime.

“I understand that the community is mourning and is concerned that we have someone amongst us that would do this to one of our children,” Hyman says. “I have full confidence in the detectives and agents working in this case. I ask that anyone holding information that could bring an end to this to pleas come forward. We will keep the community informed as we get more information that can be released.”

If you have any information about this case, reach out to the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS or leave a message with TPD Detective Chad Wentworth at 229-382-3132.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.