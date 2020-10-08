Valdosta backup QB Jones likely to start Winnersville Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Head Football Coach Rush Propst says Amari Jones is likey to be the Wildcats starting quarterback for the 2020 edition of the Winnersville Classic.

The Wildcats have lost each of the last three games in the series.

Jones has started every game under center for VHS since Jake Garcia was injured in Week 1. Garcia is also facing the issue of ineligibility from the GHSA, who denied a request for Garcia’s immediate reinstatement on Wednesday.

While there is competition for the role of QB1, Propst says right now, Jones looks to be the guy.

“He’s started for his prior school,” Propst said. “I think he’s gotten a ton of reps over the last couple of weeks since Jake’s injury and he’s preparing to be the guy Friday night. And if he is, he will be. We’ve got other guys behind him. We’ve got three other quarterbacks that we are working today.”

The Winnersville Classic kicks off at 8 p.m. at Valdosta

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.