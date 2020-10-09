Advertisement

'All our life’: Lowndes brothers enjoying possible last year playing football together

Jacques and DeAunte Hunter
Jacques and DeAunte Hunter(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For DeAunte and Jacques Hunter, football has been with them from an early age.

“It started when we were five years old. Just played it out. Started at the Bulldogs and now we’re here,” DeAunte said.

Jacques, the older of the two, is a senior and three-star recruit that is verbally committed to Vanderbilt.

“Glad I could play with him one more time before I got to college,” he said. “Hopefully we can play more together in the future.”

DeAunte, the younger brother, is a junior who has also received interest from an SEC school.

“We celebrated together,” DeAunte recalled. “Always played together. He pushed me to go harder during practice, games. He just made it more fun just to see him out there with me.”

The brothers have played on the same team since they started football, but next fall when Jacques is in college, they will be separated for the first time.

“Just to be able to go home and talk about everything that’s going on on the team,” Jacques said. “You don’t have to go to anyone else to talk about drama or anything like that on the team. You just talk to your little brother. You know it’s going to stay right there and it’s going to be over by the time you get out of the car.”

Even though Jacques is headed to Vanderbilt, he wants his brother to make his own decision.

“Me and him talked about it multiple times,” Jacques said. "He wants me to take my own path, which I want him to do for himself, too.

The only thing left to decide is who is the better athlete.

“Since he’s a senior, I’ll give it to him,” DeAunte conceded. “But next year, he’s not going to be here to compete with me, so I’ll give to me then.”

“My brother,” said Jacques. “He’s going to be way better than me. Naw, he’s just going to give it to me just because I’m older.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Lowndes beats Valdosta in Winnersville Golf Tournament

Updated: 6 hours ago
The 12th Annual Winnersville Golf Tournament was in full swing Thursday.

GHSA

Bainbridge, TCC softball end game after lightning delay

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Bainbridge and Thomas County Central softball teams were not able to finish their game at Bainbridge on Oct. 8 due to a lightning delay.

FHSAA

FAMU DRS volleyball victorious on senior night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
he FAMU DRS volleyball team won on senior night against Rickards on Oct. 8.

FHSAA

Godby football expects to ‘win big’ against Leon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Godby football’s season got off to a great start with a season-opening win against Chiles, now their attention turns to Leon.

Latest News

Seminoles

Dickie V explains why he predicted the Seminoles would have won 2020 national title

Updated: 7 hours ago
Legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has written a new book that says the Noles would have cut down the nets in Atlanta.

FHSAA

Fuller, Sanders trade playful banter before Friday’s game

Updated: 7 hours ago
Deion Sanders was the former offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian, and his son currently plays for the team.

GHSA

Bainbridge, TCC softball end game after lightning delay

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Bainbridge and Thomas County Central softball teams were not able to finish their game at Bainbridge on Oct. 8 due to a lightning delay.

FHSAA

FAMU DRS Volleyball victorious on senior night

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Baby Rattlers won in straight sets, 3-0.

FHSAA

Godby football expects to ‘win big’ against Leon

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Godby football’s season got off to a great start with a season-opening win against Chiles, now their attention turns to Leon.

FHSAA

Fuller, Sanders trade playful banter before Friday’s game

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Former FSU legend Deion Sanders caught up with his former teammate and friend, Corey Fuller, before Gadsden County's game against Trinity Christian on Friday.