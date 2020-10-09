'All our life’: Lowndes brothers enjoying possible last year playing football together

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For DeAunte and Jacques Hunter, football has been with them from an early age.

“It started when we were five years old. Just played it out. Started at the Bulldogs and now we’re here,” DeAunte said.

Jacques, the older of the two, is a senior and three-star recruit that is verbally committed to Vanderbilt.

“Glad I could play with him one more time before I got to college,” he said. “Hopefully we can play more together in the future.”

DeAunte, the younger brother, is a junior who has also received interest from an SEC school.

“We celebrated together,” DeAunte recalled. “Always played together. He pushed me to go harder during practice, games. He just made it more fun just to see him out there with me.”

The brothers have played on the same team since they started football, but next fall when Jacques is in college, they will be separated for the first time.

“Just to be able to go home and talk about everything that’s going on on the team,” Jacques said. “You don’t have to go to anyone else to talk about drama or anything like that on the team. You just talk to your little brother. You know it’s going to stay right there and it’s going to be over by the time you get out of the car.”

Even though Jacques is headed to Vanderbilt, he wants his brother to make his own decision.

“Me and him talked about it multiple times,” Jacques said. "He wants me to take my own path, which I want him to do for himself, too.

The only thing left to decide is who is the better athlete.

“Since he’s a senior, I’ll give it to him,” DeAunte conceded. “But next year, he’s not going to be here to compete with me, so I’ll give to me then.”

“My brother,” said Jacques. “He’s going to be way better than me. Naw, he’s just going to give it to me just because I’m older.”

