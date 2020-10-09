Advertisement

Bainbridge, TCC softball end game after lightning delay

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge and Thomas County Central softball teams were not able to finish their game at Bainbridge on Oct. 8 due to a lightning delay.

The game was scoreless in the fourth. Both head coaches agreed there was no need to finish the contest with Bainbridge already securing the No. 1 seed for Region 1-AAAA and Thomas Count Central earning the No. 2 seed.

