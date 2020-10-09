Advertisement

Crash on West Tennessee Street near White Drive causing traffic

A traffic camera in the area showed an ambulance at the scene and traffic backed up.
A traffic camera in the area showed an ambulance at the scene and traffic backed up.(Tallahassee Traffic Cam)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash on West Tennessee Street near White Drive is causing slowdowns in Tallahassee.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, the crash was reported a little before 1:30 p.m.

A traffic camera in the area showed an ambulance at the scene and cars backed up as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appeals court sides with state in school reopening fight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 31-page decision, flatly rejected the conclusions of Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson, who in August sided with teachers unions that challenged Corcoran’s order.

News

USDA: Florida orange crop predicted to drop around 15% from last year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Dept. of Ag. Commission Nikki Fried says this report confirms assumptions made about this growing season based on initial reports.

Crime

Hahira suspect sought in Daytona Beach fatal shooting arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
Jordan Graham (right) was apprehended in Valdosta. Armonta Waters (left) is still wanted.

News

Traffic signal at North Monroe St. and Talpeco Rd. intersection begins working Oct. 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Before construction of the new light started, the intersection had seen multiple fatal crashes, including two in 2015 and one in 2017.

Latest News

News

Wade Wehunt Pool to reopen Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to the City of Tallahassee Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs, the pool will be open for lap swimming only.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 9, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 8, 2020.

News

FAMU expands testing capacity

Updated: 6 hours ago
Florida A&M University has expanded its testing for students, faculty and other university personnel. The labs will also look at data from other HBCUs.

News

FSU students, health advocates slam easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 6 hours ago
On Wednesday, FSU announced they will let students hold events of up to 50 people, but students tell WCTV their peers still aren’t taking the virus seriously.

News

Frenchtown mural proposed to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two brick walls in Frenchtown could soon be transformed, featuring new murals honoring female pioneers.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 9, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.