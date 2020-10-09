Crash on West Tennessee Street near White Drive causing traffic
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash on West Tennessee Street near White Drive is causing slowdowns in Tallahassee.
According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, the crash was reported a little before 1:30 p.m.
A traffic camera in the area showed an ambulance at the scene and cars backed up as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.
