Dickie V explains why he predicted the Seminoles would have won 2020 national title

Dick Vitale
Dick Vitale(FSU Sports Information | Florida State Athletics)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many Florida State basketball fans thought the Seminoles had a great chance to win the national championship before March Madness was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are not alone.

Legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has writen a new book that says the Noles would have cut down the nets in Atlanta.

The book, entitled The Lost Season, features a forward written by FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton.

“This team had the potential to make a lot of noise,” Vitale said. “They won a very difficult ACC regular season. It was not a team that just got hot for two or three games in the tournament, they had been tested all year long. Leonard had them to perform all year long against really special teams. They beat the likes of the Dukes, the Louisvilles and even Carolina.”

The Noles are set to begin practice on October 13.

