FAMU lifts student curfew after decrease in COVID-19 positivity rate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced it’s student curfew has been lifted, effective Friday, that was put in place on August 21 in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 with students returning to campus.

The school says they have seen a decline in the positivity rate of coronavirus on campus to a “manageable low level.”

FAMU says the school “reserves the right to revisit a curfew or any other measures if there is a spike of COVID-19 cases on campus.”

The university says students must continue to adhere to FAMU’s Emergency Procedure Guidelines that include:

Wearing facial masks

Practicing social distancing

Practicing good hygiene

Submitting to a digital thermometer when entering offices

Must notify Student Health and stay in the residence if having symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

For more on FAMU’s lifting of its student curfew, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.