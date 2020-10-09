FAMU lifts student curfew after decrease in COVID-19 positivity rate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced it’s student curfew has been lifted, effective Friday, that was put in place on August 21 in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 with students returning to campus.
The school says they have seen a decline in the positivity rate of coronavirus on campus to a “manageable low level.”
FAMU says the school “reserves the right to revisit a curfew or any other measures if there is a spike of COVID-19 cases on campus.”
The university says students must continue to adhere to FAMU’s Emergency Procedure Guidelines that include:
- Wearing facial masks
- Practicing social distancing
- Practicing good hygiene
- Submitting to a digital thermometer when entering offices
- Must notify Student Health and stay in the residence if having symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
