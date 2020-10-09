Advertisement

FAMU lifts student curfew after decrease in COVID-19 positivity rate

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced it’s student curfew has been lifted, effective Friday, that was put in place on August 21 in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 with students returning to campus.

The school says they have seen a decline in the positivity rate of coronavirus on campus to a “manageable low level.”

FAMU says the school “reserves the right to revisit a curfew or any other measures if there is a spike of COVID-19 cases on campus.”

The university says students must continue to adhere to FAMU’s Emergency Procedure Guidelines that include:

  • Wearing facial masks
  • Practicing social distancing
  • Practicing good hygiene
  • Submitting to a digital thermometer when entering offices
  • Must notify Student Health and stay in the residence if having symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

