Frenchtown mural proposed to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Two brick walls in Frenchtown could soon be transformed, featuring new murals honoring female pioneers.

Community organizers are looking to paint murals on the Florida People’s Advocacy Center building in Frenchtown. The murals memorialize Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rosa Parks.

Executive Director Karan Woodall says the idea started after Justice Ginsburg passed and a local group asked to use the brick wall of the building for a mural in her honor. Woodall supported the idea, but wanted to do something more for the Frenchtown community.

After a community survey they decided on adding a mural for Rosa Parks on the other brick wall.

Woodall says they want the pieces to paint the past, while serving as an educational opportunity for kids in the community.

“We want to have information, we ant this to be educational. So a little bio information about both women that people, when they come up to see the murals they can take information, the kids can take it and use it for school,” Woodall said. “We’re trying to make it educational, as well as a memorial to these two great women leaders.”

It’s part of a larger effort to turn Frenchtown in to an art hub.

Local artist Annie Harris started painting sidewalks to get the community more involved, and that initiative took off.

“People love it, they would come, park their car, get out and take pictures,” Harris said. “Honest to God it’s really great.”

This project, she says is just another way to bring Frenchtown back to life.

“When people come to Frenchtown walking and looking, and you want to know about history, they can see the pictures and things that go with them,” Harris said. “It’s good for the neighborhood. It brings people to the neighborhood because we do have the market place and other kinds of agencies that need people to come and see what we offer here.”

The group has set up a Kickstarter campaign earlier this week. So far they’ve raised about $800. They’re hoping to raise about $12,000 to get the project started next month.

