Advertisement

Frenchtown mural proposed to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Community organizers are looking to paint murals on the Florida People's Advocacy Center building in Frenchtown
Community organizers are looking to paint murals on the Florida People's Advocacy Center building in Frenchtown(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Two brick walls in Frenchtown could soon be transformed, featuring new murals honoring female pioneers.

Community organizers are looking to paint murals on the Florida People’s Advocacy Center building in Frenchtown. The murals memorialize Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rosa Parks.

Executive Director Karan Woodall says the idea started after Justice Ginsburg passed and a local group asked to use the brick wall of the building for a mural in her honor. Woodall supported the idea, but wanted to do something more for the Frenchtown community.

After a community survey they decided on adding a mural for Rosa Parks on the other brick wall.

Woodall says they want the pieces to paint the past, while serving as an educational opportunity for kids in the community.

“We want to have information, we ant this to be educational. So a little bio information about both women that people, when they come up to see the murals they can take information, the kids can take it and use it for school,” Woodall said. “We’re trying to make it educational, as well as a memorial to these two great women leaders.”

It’s part of a larger effort to turn Frenchtown in to an art hub.

Local artist Annie Harris started painting sidewalks to get the community more involved, and that initiative took off.

“People love it, they would come, park their car, get out and take pictures,” Harris said. “Honest to God it’s really great.”

This project, she says is just another way to bring Frenchtown back to life.

“When people come to Frenchtown walking and looking, and you want to know about history, they can see the pictures and things that go with them,” Harris said. “It’s good for the neighborhood. It brings people to the neighborhood because we do have the market place and other kinds of agencies that need people to come and see what we offer here.”

The group has set up a Kickstarter campaign earlier this week. So far they’ve raised about $800. They’re hoping to raise about $12,000 to get the project started next month.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSU students, health advocates slam easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The state of Florida is now in its second week into the full reopening of businesses and Florida State University is making its own changes on easing COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to large gatherings.

State

Registration decision expected soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
After a two and a half-hour telephone hearing Thursday morning, the question of whether Florida should extend its voter registration is in the hands of a federal judge

State

DEO recoups unemployment checks, Democrats propose reforms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it wrongly or overpaid unemployment benefits to Floridians and is now attempting to recoup the money.

Seminoles

2021 five-star guard Bryce McGowens decommits from Florida State

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Travis Branham
Bryce McGowens, the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 247Sports Composite Rankings, has decommitted from Florida State, sources tell 247Sports.

Latest News

News

Art project, public restroom, history trail coming to Capital Cascades Trail

Updated: 5 hours ago
FAMU Way, the Capital Cascades Trail and the Railroad Square District are getting some major upgrades from the Intergovernmental Blueprint Agency

News

Thomasville sporting center to hold grand opening Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey | WALB News
A brand new sporting center in Thomasville is gearing up for its grand opening on Thursday.

News

Georgia elementary school to be renamed for Michelle Obama

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Obama’s great-great-great-grandmother was enslaved on a farm in northeastern Clayton.

Crime

More sentencings in ‘massive’ Georgia, Florida meth ring

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Two more people were sent to prison this week in a meth ring that crossed the Georgia-Florida border.

News

UPDATE: Reward offered in fatal stabbing of 9-year-old in Tifton

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
TPD says two local businesses contributed money for the reward.

News

Cairo Christmas Parade and ‘Boo on Broad’ events canceled

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The Cairo-Grady Chamber of Commerce says it is exploring options for an event in place of the Christmas parade.