FSU students, health advocates slam easing of COVID-19 restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida is now in its second week into the full reopening of businesses and Florida State University is making its own changes on easing COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to large gatherings.

On Wednesday, FSU announced they will let students hold events of up to 50 people, but students tell WCTV their peers still aren’t taking the virus seriously.

FSU officials say they are easing restrictions because the positivity rate is dropping among students.

But off-campus, it’s a different story.

Pictures circulating on social media show Tallahassee clubs packed to capacity, students not being socially distant, or wearing masks.

“It’s kind of just depressing to me that it seems like people don’t really care that much,” said Anna Edwards, an FSU sophomore.

For college students who work off-campus, they want students to continue taking the pandemic seriously.

“I feel like working down here in Collegetown, not everybody takes it super serious with the masks which is kind of hard for us like servers and bartenders who are trying to work,” said Nicole Rice, an FSU senior.

Meanwhile, Florida health advocates with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to rethink lifting restrictions.

“If you’re listening, I want you to know that no one should’ve died and your failed leadership has caused many deaths in the state of Florida,” said Marco Reyes, a Miami resident.

Reyes' father passed away from COVID-19 in September.

Reyes says the governor’s lack of leadership is deadly.

“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis failed my dad, my dad believed in him. My dad believed that everything was OK during that time we had partial reopening and he believed him and he failed him,” said Reyes.

PIRG is urging the Governor to implement new policies when it comes to reopening.

“And that starts with a mask mandate and that starts with contact tracing, and that starts with comprehensive testing,” said Sydney Riess, with U.S. PIRG.

According to FSU’s COVID dashboard, more than 1,800 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

WCTV has reached out to the governor’s office for comment, we are waiting to hear back.

