Advertisement

FSU students, health advocates slam easing of COVID-19 restrictions

COVID-19 in FL
COVID-19 in FL(MGN Online)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida is now in its second week into the full reopening of businesses and Florida State University is making its own changes on easing COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to large gatherings.

On Wednesday, FSU announced they will let students hold events of up to 50 people, but students tell WCTV their peers still aren’t taking the virus seriously.

FSU officials say they are easing restrictions because the positivity rate is dropping among students.

But off-campus, it’s a different story.

Pictures circulating on social media show Tallahassee clubs packed to capacity, students not being socially distant, or wearing masks.

“It’s kind of just depressing to me that it seems like people don’t really care that much,” said Anna Edwards, an FSU sophomore.

For college students who work off-campus, they want students to continue taking the pandemic seriously.

“I feel like working down here in Collegetown, not everybody takes it super serious with the masks which is kind of hard for us like servers and bartenders who are trying to work,” said Nicole Rice, an FSU senior.

Meanwhile, Florida health advocates with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to rethink lifting restrictions.

“If you’re listening, I want you to know that no one should’ve died and your failed leadership has caused many deaths in the state of Florida,” said Marco Reyes, a Miami resident.

Reyes' father passed away from COVID-19 in September.

Reyes says the governor’s lack of leadership is deadly.

“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis failed my dad, my dad believed in him. My dad believed that everything was OK during that time we had partial reopening and he believed him and he failed him,” said Reyes.

PIRG is urging the Governor to implement new policies when it comes to reopening.

“And that starts with a mask mandate and that starts with contact tracing, and that starts with comprehensive testing,” said Sydney Riess, with U.S. PIRG.

According to FSU’s COVID dashboard, more than 1,800 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

WCTV has reached out to the governor’s office for comment, we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frenchtown mural proposed to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Community organizers are looking to paint murals on the Florida People’s Advocacy Center building in Frenchtown. The murals memorialize Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rosa Parks.

State

Registration decision expected soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
After a two and a half-hour telephone hearing Thursday morning, the question of whether Florida should extend its voter registration is in the hands of a federal judge

State

DEO recoups unemployment checks, Democrats propose reforms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it wrongly or overpaid unemployment benefits to Floridians and is now attempting to recoup the money.

Seminoles

2021 five-star guard Bryce McGowens decommits from Florida State

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Travis Branham
Bryce McGowens, the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 247Sports Composite Rankings, has decommitted from Florida State, sources tell 247Sports.

Latest News

News

Art project, public restroom, history trail coming to Capital Cascades Trail

Updated: 5 hours ago
FAMU Way, the Capital Cascades Trail and the Railroad Square District are getting some major upgrades from the Intergovernmental Blueprint Agency

News

Thomasville sporting center to hold grand opening Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey | WALB News
A brand new sporting center in Thomasville is gearing up for its grand opening on Thursday.

News

Georgia elementary school to be renamed for Michelle Obama

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Obama’s great-great-great-grandmother was enslaved on a farm in northeastern Clayton.

Crime

More sentencings in ‘massive’ Georgia, Florida meth ring

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Two more people were sent to prison this week in a meth ring that crossed the Georgia-Florida border.

News

UPDATE: Reward offered in fatal stabbing of 9-year-old in Tifton

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
TPD says two local businesses contributed money for the reward.

News

Cairo Christmas Parade and ‘Boo on Broad’ events canceled

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The Cairo-Grady Chamber of Commerce says it is exploring options for an event in place of the Christmas parade.