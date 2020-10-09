Advertisement

Fuller, Sanders trade playful banter before Friday’s game

Former FSU legend Deion Sanders caught up with his former teammate and friend, Corey Fuller, before Gadsden County's game against Trinity Christian on Friday.
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State legend and current Jackson State University Head Coach Deion Sanders was in Quincy on Thursday hanging out and having a good time with his former teammate and current Gadsden County Head Coach Corey Fuller ahead of the Cougars' meeting with Trinity Christian (TX).

Sanders was the former offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian, and his son currently plays for the team.

“I thought you said something about us, you didn’t say anything about us did you," Sanders asked Fuller.

"Listen, I said something about ya’ll,” Fuller responded.

“What did you say?”

“That it’s a great game. Great atmosphere. This is my big brother right here.”

“Oh, I thought you said something sideways.”

“We going to whip they tail”.

“Don’t say that.”

“Why not?”

“I love you.”

“You know I love you, but I’m going to whip you.”

“You know what I’m going to do, I’m going to whip you then I’m going to pack you up in the car and I’m going to take you a back with me. I got have you sooner or later.”

Sanders was referring to the offer Fuller turned down to join him on his staff at Jackson State earlier last month.

The lightheartedness continued later in the interview when Fuller called Trinity Christian “Baby IMG," a reference to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

The game between Gadsden County and Trinity Christian will kickoff Friday at 7 p.m.

