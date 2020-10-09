Advertisement

Godby football expects to ‘win big’ against Leon

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Godby football’s season got off to a great start with a season-opening win against Chiles, now their attention turns to Leon.

The Cougars look to improve upon their impressive defensive performance. Godby only allowed one touchdown and they blanked the Timberwolves for the first two quarters.

This week, the Cougars watched the film for Leon and they say if they execute their game plan they expect to win big.

“I’m expecting us to win big to be honest,” defensive back De’Shawn Rucker said. “I know they are getting a new field. I think they have a new coaching staff. We are still coming out like it’s a regular game just trying to win big.”

Godby’s game against Leon will be at Leon High School Friday at 7 p.m. The game will also serve as senior night for the Lions.

