Jackson County Administrator highlights importance of talking with children after hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Jackson County also experiencing extensive damage from Hurricane Michael. Trees and houses were torn apart throughout the county.

County Administrator, Wilanne Daniels was at home with her kids when the storm swept through. Trees were strewn all across her backyard.

Afterward, her kids processed the storm by reliving it through their dolls.

“She said, well we’re playing hurricane, um there’s a storm coming and they are getting under the mattress and she had it all set up, just like we really were. I realized she was trying to express what that felt like to her through her dollhouse.” Daniels explained.

After the dolls left the dollhouse, Daniel’s son, brought in his toy truck to help clean up the doll’s trees.

Daniels says talking with kids after a hurricane is important to help them process the disaster.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.