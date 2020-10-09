Advertisement

Jackson County continues to recover two years after Hurricane Michael

Jackson County Hurricane Michael
Jackson County Hurricane Michael(Jackson County Residents)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -You may remember scenes like this two years ago. Buildings in Jackson County, devastated by the storm.

When Hurricane Michael blew by, bricks from the building that used to be here blew into the county courthouse. Now, there isn’t even a building here left. This picture shows how Hurricane Michael tore this building apart in 2018. Today, all that’s left is this empty lot.

Bricks from the destroyed building flew into the courthouse across the street damaging the roof and windows.

“These windows, starting from that one, all the way to that one, all these windows had to be replaced, the interior where the wind had driven the rain in, a lot of water damage, so we had to replace carpeting and flooring, ceiling.” Clayton Rooks, the Jackson County Clerk of the Court explained.

All evidence of the damage to the courthouse has been erased.

Other buildings in the area along with the courthouse have been rebuilt and the community is making leaps and bounds to a full recovery.

A couple of weeks ago Rooks went to Pensacola to clean up after Hurricane Sally.

