Advertisement

Lowndes beats Valdosta in Winnersville Golf Tournament

Lowndes beat Valdosta in the Azalea City Civic Club's 12th Annual Winnersville Golf Tournament.
Lowndes beat Valdosta in the Azalea City Civic Club's 12th Annual Winnersville Golf Tournament.(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Although the pandemic put a halt to most fundraising events for Lowndes and Valdosta high schools during rival week this year, the 12th Annual Winnersville Golf Tournament was in full swing Thursday.

48 Lowndes and Valdosta High School alumni, businessmen and other community members took the high school football competition into their own hands with the Ryder Cup-style match play.

Half of the golfers wore grey striped shirts representing Lowndes High, and the other half wore blue striped shirts representing Valdosta High.

“Naturally, the rivalry has created a competition,” Lowndes High team captain Taylor Biddle said.

The tourney is sponsored by the Azalea City Civic Club, and $5,000 from the proceeds are donated to both Lowndes and Valdosta school foundations. Over the years, the group has raised $110,000 for the two organizations in total.

“For, you know, a lot of stuff being canceled and maybe not being able to raise the kind of money that they typically do, we’re just fortunate to be able to do that and be able to provide in the way that we can through this tournament,” Skip Long, the team captain for Valdosta High, said.

Just before tee off, the two head football coaches for Lowndes and Valdosta spoke to the crowd.

“It’s, I think, one of the mega-rivalries in the nation,” Lowndes High’s Coach Jamey DuBose said during his speech. “We’re excited about the opportunity, or I am, this Friday night. I know our players are, too.”

New to their teams, Friday marks both coaches' first-ever Winnersville Classic.

“It’s a big game, a huge game,” Valdosta High’s Coach Rush Propst told WCTV. “We’ll see, come tomorrow night at 8 o’clock, if we’ve done enough. I think we’ve worked very hard, probably too hard.”

Tickets for the championship football game are still available, which is rare.

LaVerne Rome, a spokesperson for the Lowndes County Board of Education, tells WCTV it’s the first Classic that has not sold out she can ever remember.

Valdosta City Schools' Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason agrees it’s rare.

“We’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, and of course it’s going to be televised,” he told WCTV. “So those two factors, I think, are impacting the sale of tickets this year.”

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

“From our band to our cheerleading and, of course, our football program, it’s great national exposure for them, and we’re just excited they have this opportunity,” Dr. Cason said.

The golf team representing Lowndes won the Winnersville tourney. Checks and trophies will be presented to both school systems underneath the Friday night lights prior to kickoff.

To purchase tickets for the game, you can visit either the ticket office at the Lowndes County School Board building

You can purchase tickets for the Winnersville Classic Friday morning at the Lowndes County School Board building from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. or the Valdosta City School’s Superintendent Office from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Marathon, Half-Marathon canceled for 2021

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The 2021 Tallahassee Marathon and Half-Marathon have been canceled, according to the race’s website and an email sent out on Thursday.

FHSAA

Fuller, Sanders trade playful banter before Friday’s game

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Former FSU legend Deion Sanders caught up with his former teammate and friend, Corey Fuller, before Gadsden County's game against Trinity Christian on Friday.

Seminoles

Dickie V explains why he predicted the Seminoles would have won 2020 national title

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Many Florida State basketball fans thought the Seminoles had a great chance to win the national championship before March Madness was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are not alone.

News

FSU students, health advocates slam easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The state of Florida is now in its second week into the full reopening of businesses and Florida State University is making its own changes on easing COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to large gatherings.

Latest News

News

Frenchtown mural proposed to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Two brick walls in Frenchtown could soon be transformed, featuring new murals honoring female pioneers.

State

Registration decision expected soon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
After a two and a half-hour telephone hearing Thursday morning, the question of whether Florida should extend its voter registration is in the hands of a federal judge

State

DEO recoups unemployment checks, Democrats propose reforms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it wrongly or overpaid unemployment benefits to Floridians and is now attempting to recoup the money.

Seminoles

2021 five-star guard Bryce McGowens decommits from Florida State

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Travis Branham
Bryce McGowens, the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 247Sports Composite Rankings, has decommitted from Florida State, sources tell 247Sports.

News

Art project, public restroom, history trail coming to Capital Cascades Trail

Updated: 8 hours ago
FAMU Way, the Capital Cascades Trail and the Railroad Square District are getting some major upgrades from the Intergovernmental Blueprint Agency

News

Thomasville sporting center to hold grand opening Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey | WALB News
A brand new sporting center in Thomasville is gearing up for its grand opening on Thursday.