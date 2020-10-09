N.Y. Strip topped with Red Onion Jam
Chef Douglas Sutton showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 medium size red onion, small slice 8oz
- 1 tpsp vegetable oil
- 2.5 oz honey
- 2.5 oz red wine
- 1.5 oz red wine vinegar
- Salt as needed
- White ground pepper as needed
- Two 8 oz N.Y. Strips, cooked to your liking.
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the oil in a sauté pan. Sweat the onions.
- Stir in the honey; cook the mixture until slightly caramelized.
- Add the wine and vinegar; reduce over low heat until the liquid is almost completely cooked away.
- Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.
- Cool and transfer to a clean storage container. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
