N.Y. Strip topped with Red Onion Jam

By Chef Douglas Sutton
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chef Douglas Sutton showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 medium size red onion, small slice 8oz
  • 1 tpsp vegetable oil
  • 2.5 oz honey
  • 2.5 oz red wine
  • 1.5 oz red wine vinegar
  • Salt as needed
  • White ground pepper as needed
  • Two 8 oz N.Y. Strips, cooked to your liking.

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Heat the oil in a sauté pan. Sweat the onions.
  • Stir in the honey; cook the mixture until slightly caramelized.
  • Add the wine and vinegar; reduce over low heat until the liquid is almost completely cooked away.
  • Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.
  • Cool and transfer to a clean storage container. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

