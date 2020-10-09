Tallahassee Marathon, Half-Marathon canceled for 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2021 Tallahassee Marathon and Half-Marathon have been canceled, according to the race’s website and an email sent out on Thursday.

“The Feb. 7, 2021 Tallahassee Marathon has been cancelled,” the message on the website reads. “If the health situation changes and allows a modified event, we will announce it at a future date. Stay healthy, and keep running!”

The 2020 edition of the event was held on February 2.

