Traffic signal at North Monroe St. and Talpeco Rd. intersection begins working Oct. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Transportation says a new traffic signal at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Talpeco Road will begin working at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The press release says the new traffic light is mounted horizontally on mast arms.

FDOT says drivers who are color blind will have to keep in mind the red light is on the left, while the green one is on the right. Right now, the signal is in flash mode to alert drivers of the new location, the release says.

Drivers should be careful when approaching the intersection, FDOT says.

“All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather,” the release says.

WCTV spoke to businesses in the area about the need for the light on Sept. 14. Before construction of the new light started, the intersection had seen multiple fatal crashes, including two in 2015 and one in 2017.

Work began on the project in June 2020.

