USDA: Florida orange crop predicted to drop around 15% from last year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United States Department of Agriculture says the Florida citrus industry is expected to produce about 10 million boxes of oranges less that it did last year.

In a report release Friday, Oct 9, the USDA says Florida citrus farms are predicted to produce around 57 million boxes of oranges for the 2020-2021 season, while the 2019-2020 season produced more than 67 million.

“Despite the challenges that Florida’s citrus growers have faced as a result of citrus greening (Huanglongbing disease), I continue to be encouraged by the resiliency of this industry, its producers, and their commitment to new plantings, research, and innovation,” stated Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried, in response to the report.

“Since late spring, the Florida citrus industry has anticipated the 2020-21 citrus crop to be smaller than the prior season and today confirms that assumption. However, Florida Citrus production is a marathon, not a sprint, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stands committed to help strengthen and promote Florida-grown citrus.”

The USDA also predicts Florida to produce around 4.5 million boxes of grapefruit and 1.1 million boxes of tangerines for this season as well.

At its highest point, the Florida citrus industry produced 244 million boxes of oranges, which was during the 1997-1998 season.

