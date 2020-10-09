Advertisement

USDA: Florida orange crop predicted to drop around 15% from last year

The USDA report says the drop will be by around 10 million boxes.
The USDA report says the drop will be by around 10 million boxes.(USDA)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United States Department of Agriculture says the Florida citrus industry is expected to produce about 10 million boxes of oranges less that it did last year.

In a report release Friday, Oct 9, the USDA says Florida citrus farms are predicted to produce around 57 million boxes of oranges for the 2020-2021 season, while the 2019-2020 season produced more than 67 million.

“Despite the challenges that Florida’s citrus growers have faced as a result of citrus greening (Huanglongbing disease), I continue to be encouraged by the resiliency of this industry, its producers, and their commitment to new plantings, research, and innovation,” stated Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried, in response to the report.

Since late spring, the Florida citrus industry has anticipated the 2020-21 citrus crop to be smaller than the prior season and today confirms that assumption. However, Florida Citrus production is a marathon, not a sprint, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stands committed to help strengthen and promote Florida-grown citrus.”

The USDA also predicts Florida to produce around 4.5 million boxes of grapefruit and 1.1 million boxes of tangerines for this season as well.

At its highest point, the Florida citrus industry produced 244 million boxes of oranges, which was during the 1997-1998 season.

USDA Florida Citrus Report for the 2020-2021 Season: October Forecast

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crash on West Tennessee Street near White Drive causing traffic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
A traffic camera in the area showed an ambulance at the scene and traffic backed up.

News

Appeals court sides with state in school reopening fight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 31-page decision, flatly rejected the conclusions of Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson, who in August sided with teachers unions that challenged Corcoran’s order.

Crime

Hahira suspect sought in Daytona Beach fatal shooting arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
Jordan Graham (right) was apprehended in Valdosta. Armonta Waters (left) is still wanted.

News

Traffic signal at North Monroe St. and Talpeco Rd. intersection begins working Oct. 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Before construction of the new light started, the intersection had seen multiple fatal crashes, including two in 2015 and one in 2017.

Latest News

News

Wade Wehunt Pool to reopen Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to the City of Tallahassee Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs, the pool will be open for lap swimming only.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 9, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 8, 2020.

News

FAMU expands testing capacity

Updated: 6 hours ago
Florida A&M University has expanded its testing for students, faculty and other university personnel. The labs will also look at data from other HBCUs.

News

FSU students, health advocates slam easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 6 hours ago
On Wednesday, FSU announced they will let students hold events of up to 50 people, but students tell WCTV their peers still aren’t taking the virus seriously.

News

Frenchtown mural proposed to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two brick walls in Frenchtown could soon be transformed, featuring new murals honoring female pioneers.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 9, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.