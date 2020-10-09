Advertisement

Valdosta football coach speaks out after GHSA ruling against QB

Valdosta High Head Football Coach Rush Propst speaks out to WCTV after GHSA ruling against quarterback Jake Garcia.
Valdosta High Head Football Coach Rush Propst speaks out to WCTV after GHSA ruling against quarterback Jake Garcia.(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Despite the Georgia High School Association’s recent ineligibility call against Valdosta quarterback Jake Garcia, head football coach Rush Propst says the team’s biggest setback ahead of the Winnersville Classic is losing two of its five games to the pandemic.

Due to health concerns, both Tift County and Thomas County Central high schools canceled their Wildcat matchups.

“I understand the situation. But it’s just unfortunate for him [Amari Jones] - especially him - that he could have got another 130 to 140 game reps, you know,” Propst told WCTV. “I think that if he had those two games under his belt - hopefully both wins...then he would be a more confident-ready quarterback tomorrow night.”

Backup quarterback Jones is set to start the championship game after Garcia, the five-star quarterback who transferred from California to Valdosta to play football, was deemed ineligible to play be the GHSA.

“We respect the GHSA, Dr. Hines and his organization,” Propst said. “But at the same time, you know, we feel like we’ve done everything right, and the kid and his parents have done everything right.”

GHSA’s initial ruling came on September 29 after the family did a sit-down interview with ESPN and questions arose regarding his move to Georgia. In the interview, Garcia’s dad said the couple legally separated to meet the GHSA transfer rule requirements.

Garcia filed for his reinstatement twice, but both requests were denied.

“It’s like anything in life that happens to you adversity-wise, you gotta take the next step,” Propst said. “So, we will. And we’ll move on. And we’ll get through this.”

The coach says, though, Garcia would not be fit to play the championship game anyway due to his injury in the first game of the season.

Propst says he’s still recovering from a partial hamstring tear (grade two) and would not be medically-cleared to play again until the end of the month.

“Maybe the 23rd if he gains mobility back,” Propst said. “But Jake Garcia is not healthy enough to play right now.”

Jones has started two games, and he’s one and one.

“Hopefully adversity sometimes brings teams together,” Propst said. “We’ll see, come tomorrow night at 8 o’clock, if we’ve done enough. I think we’ve worked very hard, probably too hard to be completely honest.”

The Wildcats are 1-2 in the season.

Tickets to the Winnersville Classic are still available for purchase at both Valdosta and Lowndes high schools.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Marathon, Half-Marathon canceled for 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The 2021 Tallahassee Marathon and Half-Marathon have been canceled, according to the race’s website and an email sent out on Thursday.

FHSAA

Fuller, Sanders trade playful banter before Friday’s game

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Former FSU legend Deion Sanders caught up with his former teammate and friend, Corey Fuller, before Gadsden County's game against Trinity Christian on Friday.

Seminoles

Dickie V explains why he predicted the Seminoles would have won 2020 national title

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Many Florida State basketball fans thought the Seminoles had a great chance to win the national championship before March Madness was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are not alone.

News

Lowndes beats Valdosta in Winnersville Golf Tournament

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Although the pandemic put a halt to most school-fundraising events during rival week this year, the 12th Annual Winnersville Golf Tournament was in full swing Thursday.

Latest News

News

FSU students, health advocates slam easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The state of Florida is now in its second week into the full reopening of businesses and Florida State University is making its own changes on easing COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to large gatherings.

News

Frenchtown mural proposed to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Two brick walls in Frenchtown could soon be transformed, featuring new murals honoring female pioneers.

State

Registration decision expected soon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
After a two and a half-hour telephone hearing Thursday morning, the question of whether Florida should extend its voter registration is in the hands of a federal judge

State

DEO recoups unemployment checks, Democrats propose reforms

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it wrongly or overpaid unemployment benefits to Floridians and is now attempting to recoup the money.

Seminoles

2021 five-star guard Bryce McGowens decommits from Florida State

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Travis Branham
Bryce McGowens, the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 247Sports Composite Rankings, has decommitted from Florida State, sources tell 247Sports.

News

Art project, public restroom, history trail coming to Capital Cascades Trail

Updated: 10 hours ago
FAMU Way, the Capital Cascades Trail and the Railroad Square District are getting some major upgrades from the Intergovernmental Blueprint Agency