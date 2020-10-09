Hahira suspect sought in Daytona Beach fatal shooting arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Hahira man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Daytona Beach was caught, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Jordan Graham was apprehended in Valdosta. Graham was wanted in connection to the death of Rachael Gasparini, 18, after she was found shot in front of her apartment in Daytona Beach.

Officers were working another case and there were four guys in the apartment, one of them being Graham, according to Paulk.

Paulk said the men ran on foot and jumped two story balconies.

A resident called in about a suspect and when officers apprehended him, it was Graham, according to Paulk.

Another suspect in this case, Armonta Waters of Valdosta, is still wanted.

