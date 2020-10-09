Wade Wehunt Pool to reopen Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s Wade Wehunt Pool will have a limited reopening starting Monday, Oct. 12.

According to the City of Tallahassee Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs, the pool will be open for lap swimming only.

The pool will be open Monday and Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The department says swimming is still by reservation only. To reserve a timeslot, call 850-891-4903.

We are happy to announce Wade Wehunt Pool will have a limited re-opening beginning Monday, Oct. 12 for lap swimming only. Hours will be Mondays & Wednesdays 4:30PM – 7:45PM and Tuesdays & Thursdays 6AM – 1PM. Swimming is still by reservation only, so please call 850-891-4903. pic.twitter.com/69SF6Ii9fA — COT Parks (@COTparks) October 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.