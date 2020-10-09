Wade Wehunt Pool to reopen Monday
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s Wade Wehunt Pool will have a limited reopening starting Monday, Oct. 12.
According to the City of Tallahassee Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs, the pool will be open for lap swimming only.
The pool will be open Monday and Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The department says swimming is still by reservation only. To reserve a timeslot, call 850-891-4903.
