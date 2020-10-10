Advertisement

Calhoun County residents reflect on Hurricane Michael 2 years after it made landfall

Saturday, October 10th, marks the 2nd anniversary of Hurricane Michael making landfall in the Panhandle.
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Calhoun County, some areas are still seeing damage from the Category 5 storm.

Calhoun County’s Emergency Management director, Corey Silcox, tells WCTV Michael’s landfall caught residents off guard.

Silcox says in the past hurricanes have come through the area but they would normally lose strength before hitting the county.

However, two years ago was a different story.

“Basically it looked like a lawn mower got about 10 or 15 foot off the ground and cut down every tree we had. You know, it’s frustrating because you can go 30/40 miles up the road and they weren’t touched. You know so a lot of people can’t forget about us right here in Calhoun County but it was bad, there’s no doubt about it,” said Silcox.

Residents in Blountstown say the entire community was affected by Hurricane Michael, and during the storm they lost power for weeks.

“Everyone was affected, there was no power, you couldn’t drive the roads, the roads were blocked with trees it took some of us three or four weeks to get power back and living off a generator in the amount of time is just difficult,” said Joe King, co-owner of Alday Insurance.

King says to this day residents continue to pick up the pieces after Michael.

“And still when you drive through the county right now acre after acre, road after road. All of the trees are broken or bent, so it’s just an emotional time for a lot of people.”

Emergency management says there is still a long way to go when it comes to getting back to normal after Hurricane Michael.

Silcox adds now anytime a small storm system comes through the area, residents are prepared and will go the extra mile to help their neighbors and community.

He says the damage done to the timber in the area could take 10-20 years to recover.

