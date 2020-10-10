Advertisement

Football Friday Night: October 9, 2020

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 6 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

  • Lowndes at Valdosta
  • Irwin County at Brooks County
  • Lincoln at Chiles
  • Godby at Leon
  • North Florida Christian at Florida High
  • Trinity Christian (TX) at Gadsden County
  • St. John Paul II at Maclay
  • Callaway at Thomas County Central
  • Terrell Academy at Brookwood
  • FAMU DRS at Blountstown
  • P.K. Yonge at Taylor County
  • Charlton County at Clinch County

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, October 9, 2020

