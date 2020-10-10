TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 6 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

Lowndes at Valdosta

Irwin County at Brooks County

Lincoln at Chiles

Godby at Leon

North Florida Christian at Florida High

Trinity Christian (TX) at Gadsden County

St. John Paul II at Maclay

Callaway at Thomas County Central

Terrell Academy at Brookwood

FAMU DRS at Blountstown

P.K. Yonge at Taylor County

Charlton County at Clinch County

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: October 9, 2020

