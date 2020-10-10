Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 10 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will return once again Saturday as moisture stays in place thanks to Tropical Storm Delta, which was centered over Mississippi late Saturday morning. The wind dynamics could also set the stage for a very low risk of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes - mainly in the western Big Bend.

A rain band moving through Mobile Bay Saturday morning has been the culprit of firing off a few tornado warnings, but guidance models are hinting at some weakening of the band as it moves eastward through the day into the evening hours. However, individual showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of that line Saturday afternoon and evening with the potential of a few to be on the stronger side. The risk for severe weather is very low, but not zero.

Rain chances will hold on through Sunday afternoon as Delta gets dragged northeastward by a mid-level trough of low pressure. The trough’s axis will push east by Sunday afternoon, allowing for calmer weather to filter in. Highs this weekend will be in the 80s with lows in the 70s.

Rain chances will take a nosedive for most of the work week as a drier pattern along with a weak cold front to pass the Big Bend and South Georgia around Wednesday. Regardless, the front will not make a dent in temperatures and they will stay elevated and above average for much of the work week.

