Seminoles seeking second win at #5 Fighting Irish

Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool (83)in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind.,Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool (83)in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind.,Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WCTV) - Fresh off their first victory of the season, albeit against an FCS opponent, Florida State is looking to get back to .500 on the 2020 campaign as they head to South Bend, Indiana to take on the #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

As the Seminoles are getting their second win to the season, the Irish are getting essentially a second start to their campaign, having not taken the field since September 19 due to COVID-19 amongst the team.

FSU will see its third starting quarterback in as many weeks tonight, as Jordan Travis comes into Saturday’s affair as QB1 for Mike Norvell, after posting a solid performance in relief of Tate Rodemaker against Jacksonville State, completing 12 of 17 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown through the air to go along with 11 rushes for 48 yards.

The Noles rushing game as a whole also came alive last week, as FSU rushed for more yards against JSU (263) than they had in their first two games combined (260).

While having not played for nearly a month, the Irish have continued to rise in the AP Top 25 rankings; in their Sept. 19 win against USF, ND was ranked #7 and have moved up two spots since.

Senior Irish quarterback Ian Book is battle-tested and could be yet another thorn in the side of a Seminole defense who has struggled to stop opposing quarterbacks so far this year.

It’s another late game for the Noles, who are in primetime for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC. A Notre Dame win would give the Irish back-to-back wins over Seminoles for the first time in the series' history. An FSU win, and they will have won four of the last five meetings.

