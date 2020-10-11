Advertisement

GBI: 18-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing of 9-year-old girl

GBI has announced an arrest in the death of a nine year old in Tifton.
GBI has announced an arrest in the death of a nine year old in Tifton.(Image: WFXL)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for the murder of a 9-year-old girl, according to a Saturday night announcement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Semaj Antonio Moss, 18, of Tifton was arrested by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the killing of Alazia Johnson in Tifton Tuesday.

According to the GBI, Moss has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. LCSO was transporting Moss to the Tift County Jail.

The GBI has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Tifton Police Department.

Stay with WCTV for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Calhoun County residents reflect on Hurricane Michael 2 years after it made landfall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Saturday, October 10th, marks the 2nd anniversary of Hurricane Michael making landfall in the Panhandle.

Entertainment

Today’s Holidays

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Weekend Good Morning Show crew wraps up the show by taking a look at today’s holidays.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 10 - Morning Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It feels like a summer day, but we could see more showers and storms with some help from Tropical Storm Delta. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.

Garden

Ms. Grow-It-All

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Ms. Grow-It-All joins Sophia and Elizabeth in the WCTV studio during the Weekend Good Morning Show.

Latest News

National

Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Santana and Stacey Plaisance
Hurricane Delta inflicted a new round of destruction in Louisiana communities still reeling along a path Hurricane Laura carved just six weeks earlier.

National Politics

McConnell tries to salvage Senate majority with court vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
McConnell tries to salvage Senate majority with court vote.

National Politics

Trump restarting campaign with White House, Florida events

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zeke Miller, Jonathan Lemire and Jill Colvin
President Donald Trump and his team laid out an aggressive return to political activities, including a big White House event on Saturday and a rally in Florida on Monday.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 10, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 9, 2020.

Seminoles

LIVE BLOG: Seminoles 20 - Notre Dame 35

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State trails Notre Dame, 35-20 in the second quarter.

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: October 9, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!