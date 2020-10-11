GBI: 18-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing of 9-year-old girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for the murder of a 9-year-old girl, according to a Saturday night announcement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Semaj Antonio Moss, 18, of Tifton was arrested by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the killing of Alazia Johnson in Tifton Tuesday.

According to the GBI, Moss has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. LCSO was transporting Moss to the Tift County Jail.

The GBI has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Tifton Police Department.

