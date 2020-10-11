Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, October 10th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Delta has weakened below tropical depression status and is now Post-Tropical Delta. Delta is expected to continue moving to the northeast as a remnant low-pressure system.

Temperatures will cool into the low to mid-70s tonight with isolated to scattered showers and storms and a partly cloudy sky. Tonight’s showers and storms are coming from the far rain bands extending from Post-Tropical Delta.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to isolated showers, mainly in the eastern half of the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, the showers will clear out in the afternoon, leaving behind a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Even though we’ll have a summer-like Sunday, It will still be a good afternoon to head outside with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The upcoming work week will feel more like summer than fall with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances are small this week with partly to mostly sunny skies almost every day.

