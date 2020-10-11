Advertisement

LGBTQ meets with Mayor

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday the LGBTQ+ Advisory Council held a meeting with Mayor Mark Dailey to address issues facing their community.

Some of the issues addressed wanting more LGBTQ resources in the city, more counseling for LGBTQ kids, and a place to help LGBTQ people who are struggling with homelessness.

The co-chair for the council tells us Tallahassee is making great strides but there is still a long way to go.

“There are a lot of things that the city gets right, however, there is a lot of work to improve. And that’s in providing those direct services that target members of the community who need them most, which is youth or seniors,” Andy Janecek, Co-chair of LGBTQ+ Advisory Council, said.

