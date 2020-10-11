Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 11 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers were moving through the eastern Big Bend and south-central Georgia earlier Sunday morning, but most of it left the viewing area as of 10 a.m. Drier air was moving into the area aloft, but a low chance of showers remain as low-level wrap-around moisture from a center of low pressure (formerly Delta) moves through the eastern U.S. The sky will be mainly partly cloudy later Sunday with the high back into the mid to upper 80s.

Despite a couple of weak cold fronts passing during the next seven days, the lack of sufficient deep moisture will keep rain chances very low (near 10%) during the week. The first cold front will move into the area sometime Tuesday with little fanfare. The air will dry out - slightly. But the next front forecast to pass sometime Friday is expected to usher in low temperatures close to 50 Saturday morning with a high in the 70s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, October 10th evening update

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to isolated showers, mainly in the eastern half of the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, the showers will clear out in the afternoon, leaving behind a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 10 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It feels like a summer day, but we could see more showers and storms with some help from Tropical Storm Delta. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.

Weather

Jackson County continues to recover two years after Hurricane Michael

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Jackson County continues to show signs of Hurricane Michael's wrath two years later.

National

Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By Rebecca Santana and Stacey Plaisance
Hurricane Delta inflicted a new round of destruction in Louisiana communities still reeling along a path Hurricane Laura carved just six weeks earlier.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 9, 2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Forecast

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 9, 2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 8, 2020

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Forecast

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 8, 2020

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Weather

Hurricane Delta aims for the Louisiana coast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Delta, a major hurricane, made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning and aims for Louisiana.

Weather

Explainer: What is the MJO?

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The Madden-Julian Oscillation is a phenomena that originates in Indian Ocean, but can have impacts on some of the Big Bend and South Georgia weather.