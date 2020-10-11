Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 11 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers were moving through the eastern Big Bend and south-central Georgia earlier Sunday morning, but most of it left the viewing area as of 10 a.m. Drier air was moving into the area aloft, but a low chance of showers remain as low-level wrap-around moisture from a center of low pressure (formerly Delta) moves through the eastern U.S. The sky will be mainly partly cloudy later Sunday with the high back into the mid to upper 80s.

Despite a couple of weak cold fronts passing during the next seven days, the lack of sufficient deep moisture will keep rain chances very low (near 10%) during the week. The first cold front will move into the area sometime Tuesday with little fanfare. The air will dry out - slightly. But the next front forecast to pass sometime Friday is expected to usher in low temperatures close to 50 Saturday morning with a high in the 70s.

