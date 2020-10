QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -

Crews from Talquin Electric left bright and early Sunday morning.

They’re heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to help restore power in the wake of Hurricane Delta.

Nine crewmen will stay at least a week to help repair downed lines. They’ll be helping the Dixie Electric Coop there.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.